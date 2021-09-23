Diablo II Nintendo Direct: How to Watch Death Stranding: Director's Cut FDA approves Pfizer boosters for some Tiger King 2 PS5 restock tracker

Nintendo Direct: Bayonetta 3, Mario movie and everything else shown

Thursday's Nintendo Direct was headlined by gameplay footage of Bayonetta 3, but there was much, much more.

Nintendo

October is going to be a big month for Nintendo, between the launch of Metroid Dead and a shiny new OLED Switch model. The gaming giant rounded out September with a surprise Nintendo Direct event, which showed us some of what's in store for 2022. That includes Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3 and, surprise, a Mario movie starring Chris Pratt.

The other big news was the expansion of Nintendo's Online service. The company is bringing a selection of N64 and Sega Genesis titles to the platform and releasing retro controllers so you can play in the exact way you remember. N64 and Genesis games will begin rolling out in late October. 

These announcements are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for everything shown at Nintendo Direct. 

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Mario Party Superstars

Voice of the Cards: The Isle Dragon Dragon Roars 

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Hyrule Warrios: Age of Calamity -- Expansion Pass

Chocobo GP

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Announcing an Animal Crossing announcement

Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Triangle Strategy

Metroid Dread

Nintendo Switch Online adds N64, Sega Genesis games

Shadowrun Trilogy

Castlevania Advance Edition

Actraiser Renaissance

Deltarune Chapter 1+2

A Mario movie is coming Dec. 21, 2022

Splatoon 3

Bayonetta 3