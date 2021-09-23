Nintendo Direct: Bayonetta 3, Mario movie and everything else shown

Nintendo

October is going to be a big month for Nintendo, between the launch of Metroid Dead and a shiny new OLED Switch model. The gaming giant rounded out September with a surprise Nintendo Direct event, which showed us some of what's in store for 2022. That includes Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3 and, surprise, a Mario movie starring Chris Pratt.

The other big news was the expansion of Nintendo's Online service. The company is bringing a selection of N64 and Sega Genesis titles to the platform and releasing retro controllers so you can play in the exact way you remember. N64 and Genesis games will begin rolling out in late October.

These announcements are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for everything shown at Nintendo Direct.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Mario Party Superstars

Voice of the Cards: The Isle Dragon Dragon Roars

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Hyrule Warrios: Age of Calamity -- Expansion Pass

The fight against Calamity Ganon continues in Guardian of Remembrance, the second half of the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass, arriving on 29/10. pic.twitter.com/iz0sWjZ32c — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 23, 2021

Chocobo GP

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Announcing an Animal Crossing announcement

Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC

A new #MarioGolf: Super Rush update is swings onto #NintendoSwitch!

Dash onto the green & into victory with Koopa Troopa, or use Ninji’s blinding speed to make quick work of your opponents. Plus, two new courses – Blustery Basin and Spiky Palms – are available now! pic.twitter.com/Ic2ezvZKaL — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) September 23, 2021

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch this Holiday Season!

Check out the announcement from @NintendoAmerica here ➡️ https://t.co/9rvtGiJHxP pic.twitter.com/oktkOPXaXB — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) September 23, 2021

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

KOTOR has just been announced for the Switch at the #NintendoDirect!



It will release on November 11th. pic.twitter.com/wvefmNAhEG — Daily Star Wars Games (@DaiIySWGames) September 23, 2021

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Triangle Strategy

Metroid Dread

Nintendo Switch Online adds N64, Sega Genesis games

Shadowrun Trilogy

Shadowrun Trilogy coming to Switch next year #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/Gtevzz6byB — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 23, 2021

Castlevania Advance Edition

Actraiser Renaissance

Deltarune Chapter 1+2

A new chapter is about to unfold!



DELTARUNE Chapter 1&2 will launch shortly after this presentation as a free update to DELTARUNE Chapter 1. pic.twitter.com/knR2IU9g8B — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 23, 2021

A Mario movie is coming Dec. 21, 2022

The Super Mario Bros. Animated Film movie is heading to theaters in North America on 12/21/22!



Check out the voice cast for the upcoming movie below 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xj31P6hk6y — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Splatoon 3

Bayonetta 3