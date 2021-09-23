Nintendo Direct: Bayonetta 3, Mario movie and everything else shown

October is going to be a big month for Nintendo, between the launch of Metroid Dead and a shiny new OLED Switch model. The gaming giant rounded out September with a surprise Nintendo Direct event, which showed us some of what's in store for 2022. That includes Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3 and, surprise, a Mario movie starring Chris Pratt.
The other big news was the expansion of Nintendo's Online service. The company is bringing a selection of N64 and Sega Genesis titles to the platform and releasing retro controllers so you can play in the exact way you remember. N64 and Genesis games will begin rolling out in late October.
Get the CNET Culture newsletter
Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET Culture. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays.
These announcements are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down for everything shown at Nintendo Direct.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Mario Party Superstars
Voice of the Cards: The Isle Dragon Dragon Roars
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
Hyrule Warrios: Age of Calamity -- Expansion Pass
Chocobo GP
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Announcing an Animal Crossing announcement
Mario Golf: Super Rush DLC
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Triangle Strategy
Metroid Dread
Nintendo Switch Online adds N64, Sega Genesis games