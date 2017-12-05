Nintendo brings Wii games to China on the Nvidia Shield

Screenshot by Zoey Chong/CNET

China is one of the world's biggest markets for gaming, boasting nearly 600 million gamers -- and companies want a piece of that.

Through a China-exclusive deal with Nintendo and Chinese content provider iQiyi, Nvidia is bringing its Shield device to China, GameSpot reported Tuesday. With it, GameCube and Wii games, including The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and New Super Mario Bros Wii, will be supported in the country for the first time.

The move was announced by industry analyst, Daniel Ahmad, who uploaded videos of the two games in a tweet. Gameplay will run at 1080p.

Here is some gameplay of Twilight Princess running on Nvidia Shield.



It is said to be running in HD (Not sure what that means exactly in terms of the port).



Wii games on Shield will cost RMB 68. pic.twitter.com/M84WfV9eWE — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 5, 2017

China is big on games, as proven by Chinese tech titan, Tencent, who said last month that it earned a remarkable 18 billion yuan ($2.7 billion), contributed largely by the country's love for its game called Honour of Kings. The game held the top spot on Apple's Chinese App Store for almost a year and prompted the company to enforce a limit on playtime on children under 12 over concern about addiction. About one-third of China's almost 600 million strong gaming population is hooked on the game, leaving Nvidia another two-thirds to try and draw in.

The Nvidia Shield sells on Chinese e-commerce site, JD.com for 1,499 yuan ($226), with the games retailing at 68 yuan ($10) each. As the device runs on Android, there's a chance that games could be extracted for other devices; CNET has reached out to Nvidia to understand more.

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.