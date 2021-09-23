Nintendo brings Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games to the Nintendo Switch Online service

Nintendo

After a week in which rumours swirled about Nintendo bringing -- depending on the report -- Game Boy games, Game Boy Color games, or Nintendo 64 games (complete with a new controller) to its Nintendo Switch Online service, Nintendo finally announced that Nintendo 64 games are coming at today's Nintendo Direct.

And in a complete surprise, Nintendo is also bringing SEGA Genesis games to the service. Both are being added late October.

You can check out all the games being made available below.

On Nintendo 64 we've got...

Super Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

Starfox 64

Yoshi's Story

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations

Mario Tennis

Dr Mario 64

On SEGA Genesis we've got

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Ecco The Dolphin

Golden Axe

Strider

Streets of Rage 2

And a whole lot more.

Brand new Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers are also available for purchase and the games will support online multiplayer.

It's an incredibly smart move and one we'd like to see more of. The potential for the Nintendo Switch Online service to become something of a Netflix-esque service for classic games is a tantalising prospect. This addition, alongside the NES and SNES libraries currently available, takes us one step closer to the dream.

Here's hoping they expand the service to include games from other consoles at some point in the future.