Our favorite personal blender system is marked down $20 right now

walmart

If you made a promise to eat healthier this summer but haven't really seen it through -- and who could blame you with BBQ ribs and ice cream around every corner -- this may be your chance to make up for a few months of lost time. The Ninja Fit Personal Blender system is on sale at Walmart marked down $20 dollars to under $40 for a limited time.

Read more: 10 healthy smoothie recipes for a morning boost

The compact Ninja Fit blender was designed with daily use in mind, meaning you'll be completely out of excuses to not whip up a daily protein shake or smoothie in place of that muffin or bagel. The Ninja's blending container doubles as a to-go cup with easy screw-on sealed lid, so once you've got that smoothie to your desired consistency, you're ready to roll with one less dish to do. Score.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Ninja's pulse technology means quick and powerful blends, perfect for single-serving smoothies and shakes. It comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups and seal-and-sip cups to get you out the door with your power breakfast or post-workout snack in hand.

Read more: The best eco-friendly straws