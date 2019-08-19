If you made a promise to eat healthier this summer but haven't really seen it through -- and who could blame you with BBQ ribs and ice cream around every corner -- this may be your chance to make up for a few months of lost time. The Ninja Fit Personal Blender system is on sale at Walmart marked down $20 dollars to under $40 for a limited time.
Read more: 10 healthy smoothie recipes for a morning boost
The compact Ninja Fit blender was designed with daily use in mind, meaning you'll be completely out of excuses to not whip up a daily protein shake or smoothie in place of that muffin or bagel. The Ninja's blending container doubles as a to-go cup with easy screw-on sealed lid, so once you've got that smoothie to your desired consistency, you're ready to roll with one less dish to do. Score.
Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Ninja's pulse technology means quick and powerful blends, perfect for single-serving smoothies and shakes. It comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups and seal-and-sip cups to get you out the door with your power breakfast or post-workout snack in hand.
Read more: The best eco-friendly straws
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Discuss: Our favorite personal blender system is marked down $20 right now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.