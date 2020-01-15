Ninja gets his own Fortnite skin, and new update adds Sidegrading

Epic Games

As Fortnite chapter 2 season 1 continues, developer Epic Games on Wednesday added another update to the game to change how the new upgrade stations work. There's also a new skin coming of the one and only, Ninja.

Update v11.40 includes the option called sidegrading. Upgrade stations found on the island will now offer a better weapon in exchange for a certain number of materials. For example, players with an assault rifle can visit a station to get the more powerful heavy assault rifle, which makes its return in the update. Sidegrading is only available in non-competitive playlists.

Fortnite pro Tyler "Ninja" Blevins also had his own news for the game Wednesday. In a livestream on Mixer, he revealed his own skin in the game. The surprise, however, was spoiled a few minutes earlier by multiple Fortnite data miners.

All Ninja Cosmetics! In-Game look in a few minutes! pic.twitter.com/LvJjitTngZ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 15, 2020

Ninja is the first Fortnite player to receive a skin based on his appearance in the game. The new outfit, Ninja's Edge Back Bling, Ninja Style Emote and Dual Katanas Pickaxe will be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item shop Jan. 16-19 as part of Epic's Icon Series, which will have more collaborations with creators.

Chapter 2 season 1 rundown

For starters, there's a new map in the game, and it's bigger than in the previous chapter. There are 13 new locations for players to visit, but the map is grayed out until a player actually travels to that area.

Boats are now found around the island. To reach them, players can now swim in the water. The previous island didn't have very deep water so players would simply run through lakes and rivers slowly. Swimming lets players make their way through bodies of water at a fairly quick pace, and players can float in the water while shooting certain weapons.

New pistol in-game



also you can shoot while swimming pic.twitter.com/CeTdIzMjGO — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 15, 2019

Players can also fish. Not only will this offer a bit of peace of mind, but the fish caught can also provide health and shield bonuses.

Fishing Simulator 2019 pic.twitter.com/DsSr1olNse — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 15, 2019

Apparently, there is a "Slurp Fish" which you an use to gain health or shields.



Also, another fish called "Flopper" not sure if you find this while fishing, or while swimming, or maybe both 👀 pic.twitter.com/U8UdBrViVq — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) October 15, 2019

Upgrade machines are found in parts of the map, letting players trade in a certain amount of materials to improve their weapons. For example, a player can make a green weapon into a more powerful blue weapon and so on.

New in Chapter 2: Upgrade Benches



Find upgrade benches and exchange resources to level up the rarity of your weapons #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rPZKieu16r — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) October 15, 2019

There are also new team dynamics in Fortnite chapter 2. Players can now carry teammates who've been downed, meaning they've had their health reduced to zero and crawl on the ground until they're revived or eliminated. However, a dying player can also be picked up by another team -- some are having fun grabbing up downed opponents and running away with them.

There is also a new Bandage Bazooka letting players heal each other from a distance. Teams can also celebrate together with new team emotes.

Haystacks and dumpsters are now something to keep an eye on. These hideouts are spots for players to get the jump on others, giving a bit of stealth to the game. Those who want a loud approach can find explosive barrels and gas tanks to make some noise and do damage.

The default characters also had an outfit and graphical upgrade.

New default images pic.twitter.com/oasHX0JJIC — Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 15, 2019

Fortnite Chapter 2 also has a new Battle Pass and things are made a little easier this time around. During a match, players will earn badges for surviving longer than other players, gathering materials and eliminating other players. A Battle Pass costs 950 V-bucks, or approximately $9.50, but subscribers can earn 1,500 V-bucks throughout the season that could pay for the next season pass.

Fortnite is available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Android and iOS devices.

The first major update for Forthite Chapter 2 season 1 was more about content than game changes. To be more specific, it's Halloween time.

For the third time, Epic celebrates the spooky season with the return of Fortnitemares. This time around, players can face off against the Storm King in a new mode and complete a set of challenges to unlock new in-game cosmetics.

Released on Nov. 20, this update wasn't much of an update. In fact, aside from a few weapon adjustments and bug fixes, there is hardly anything added to the game. Daily Challenges have now returned allowing players to gain more experience points in order to reach higher tiers to unlock more cosmetics.

Originally published Oct. 15 and updated as new information is revealed.