

You've heard of Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation studio that brought us the incredible "Princess Mononoke," "My Neighbor Totoro," "Spirited Away" and more.

Now, imagine a video game that lets you play in one of those lush, animated worlds. And not just a few token animated cutscenes on top of blocky game graphics -- an experience where the entire game is Ghibli's style brought to life in 3D.

It's called Ni no Kuni, and it's not a PlayStation exclusive anymore -- it's coming to Windows PC.

If you haven't heard of Ni no Kuni before now, that's not terribly surprising: though the first title, (Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch) was released to critical acclaim in 2013, it was exclusive to the PlayStation 3, and easy to miss during the same year that the newer, more capable PlayStation 4 was released.

But now, developer Level-5 -- whose team includes some Studio Ghibli vets -- tells our friends at GameSpot that the title will be simultaneously released on PS4 and Windows PC (via Steam) this year.



Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is a role-playing adventure game, and you can read more about it in this GameSpot preview.