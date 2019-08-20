Next James Bond movie now has a title and release date

007 will return. On Tuesday, the official James Bond Twitter account revealed that the 25th film in the super-spy series will be called No Time To Die. It'll hit theaters on April 3, 2020, in the UK and April 8, 2020, in the US.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

Daniel Craig returns for his fifth turn as Bond.

Some of the plot has already been revealed. The film begins with Bond vacationing in Jamaica before things turn dangerous. Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek plays the villain, and he's already promised he won't make it easy on Bond.

A word about #BOND25 from Rami Malek pic.twitter.com/CLJ5mpO9mu — James Bond (@007) April 25, 2019

While it was known that Craig would be returning for one more go, there's already been controversy about who will play Bond after he gives up the golden gun. There's been talk that the role would pass to a woman or an actor of color, with Idris Elba denying that he'd take the role.