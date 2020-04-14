Enlarge Image Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project

NASA is tracking around 20,000 near-Earth asteroids, and that number grows all the time thanks to space rocks like 2020 GH2, a newly discovered asteroid set to stroll by our planet early in the morning Pacific time on Wednesday.

The International Astronomical Union issued a Minor Planet Electronic Circular on Saturday confirming the asteroid's discovery.

The Virtual Telescope Project in Italy pulled off the impressive feat of snapping an image of 2020 GH2 on April 12. The asteroid appears as a bright dot among streaks of stars. "This is an incredible capture, as the hardware tracked this moving target to perfection for a long time," wrote the project's founder Gianluca Masi in a release on Tuesday.

The asteroid measures in at an estimated 40 to 100 feet (13 to 30 meters) in diameter. It will come within roughly 220,000 miles (360,000 kilometers) of Earth, which places it closer than the moon. That's almost a space snuggle, but it's still a plenty safe distance.

GH2 illustrates how previously unknown near-Earth objects appear on our horizon with surprising regularity. This asteroid's closeness sets it apart from some of the other rocks we've found on short notice. There's nothing to worry about here, though. This asteroid will mind its own business and head on out of our space neighborhood very soon.