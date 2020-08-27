New Star Wars: Squadrons trailer shows off single-player campaign

Electronic Arts

There's a new trailer out for the galactic dog-fighting game Star Wars: Squadrons. Ahead of the title's Oct. 2 release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Electronic Arts, Motive Studios and Lucasfilm released the new trailer Thursday, including an in-depth look at the game's single player campaign.

"We all choose our path," the narrator says as the trailer begins, hinting at the game's opposing protagonists from the Empire and the Rebellion. "Light or dark. Freedom or destruction."

Go ahead, have a watch:

"Our single-player story is one of daring pilots and deep-seated rivalries," says Motive Studios' Susanne Hunka, the game's narrative producer. "Over the course of the story, you'll fly as two pilots on opposite sides of the war. And, like all modes in Star Wars: Squadrons, you'll have the option to experience every mission fully immersed in VR."

The trailer goes on to feature cameos from Star Wars universe favorites like Wedge Antilles, and ultimately highlights scenes and sequences from an Imperial mission set behind enemy lines. In addition to the single-player campaign, the game will also support cross-platform multiplayer.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available for preorder now, for $40.