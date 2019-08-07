Into The Spider-Verse creators are working on a 'really special' Spider-Man TV show

Sony Pictures

Fans wanting to see more Spider-Man adventures on the small screen will get their wish with a new TV series from the duo behind Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

Directors/producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are working on a series of live-action TV shows using Sony's Marvel characters, which include Spider-Man.

"We are developing a handful of live-action shows using Sony's Marvel characters, of which there are like 900 characters," Miller told Deadline on Wednesday.

Miller didn't offer any further details on which characters those might be bringing to TV in addition to Spider-Man, but it sounds like the web-slinging superhero might get paired with a sidekick.

"We've been talking to a lot of potential teammates for trying to do something not like anything else that's been done on television," Miller added. "It'll be a little while before it all comes together and is on the air, but I think it is going to be something really special."

Here's hoping we see more of Spider-Gwen, who was recently spotted as an Easter egg in Avengers: Endgame.