New Space Jam trailer: Watch LeBron James and the Tunes take the court

In the new Trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, a lot is riding on the outcome of a basketball game. LeBron James could lose his son, and the Tunes-- Bugs Bunny and all his known associates-- could be deleted.

The second trailer, out Wednesday, reveals more about the pivotal game where Bugs, Daffy, Lola and the rest of the crew will face off against villain Don Cheadle's Goon Squad, in more modern 3D computer animation.

"I'm not a betting duck, but my money's on the other team," Daffy tells James from the sidelines.

James finds himself sucked into Tune World after his son disappears into some sort of computer realm called the Server-verse, where Cheadle is up to no good.

Space Jam: A new Legacy hits theaters and HBO MAX on July 16.