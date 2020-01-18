New Space Force uniforms have Star Wars fans cracking Endor jokes

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The US Department of Defense on Friday released the first images of the uniforms for US Space Force, the newly announced division of the military.

"The first Space Force utility uniform name tapes have touched down in the Pentagon," the USSF tweeted from its official account, attaching a photo of the uniforms.

USSF officially launched in December 2019, when President Trump signed into law the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

The new uniforms were welcomed with praise in a tweet by the US Navy, which called the clothing "out of this world." However, not everyone was impressed.

While the new uniforms do not look like anything out of Starship Troopers, Battlestar Galactica, Pacific Rim or even Star Trek, the uniform design earned unwanted attention from Star Wars fans who mocked the outfits for being covered in camouflage.

After all, outer space isn't known for forests intergalactic soldiers would need to blend in with. So Star Wars fans pointed out that perhaps President Trump thinks Space Force will soon be at war with Ewoks, who live on the fictional forest moon of Endor.

"Are they fighting on the forest moon of Endor?" sci-fi author Chuck Wendig tweeted in response to the Space Force tweet. He wasn't alone in his questions.

"LOL. Perfect for hiding in that space jungle," Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi tweeted.

"People are mocking the Pentagon's new camo Space Force uniforms as if the Battle of Endor never happened," another person tweeted.

"There are some smart asses joking the new Space Force camo is only useful on Endor; I'm sorry but it's far more useful than that. It's also going to work just fine on Naboo, Dagobah, Kashykk, Takodana and the dry parts of Scariff," another Twitter user joked.

After the uniforms and Endor trended all day Friday on Twitter, the USSF responded with a tweet on Saturday, explaining it's designing uniforms similar to other military branches to prevent keep costs down.

"USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one," the USSF said. "Members will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground."

The USSF did not mention any plans to attack fictional Star Wars destinations, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here are some of the more entertaining tweets from those curious about the new USSF uniforms:

