New Jackass movie crashing into theaters in 2021

A new Jackass movie is set to hit the big screen in 2021. Paramount Pictures confirmed Thursday it would be bringing back Johnny Knoxville for a fourth film in the stunt and prank franchise. The release date was earlier reported by Deadline. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS, which owns Paramount Pictures, is CNET's parent company.)

The movie is expected to follow a format similar to that of the previous Jackass films -- full of all manner of wild and crazy -- though no other cast members or details have been confirmed. The franchise has reportedly grossed more than $335 million at the box office since its 2002 debut.

Jackass 4's release date will be March 5, 2021.

Originally published Dec. 19, 10:56 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:16 a.m.: Adds confirmation from Paramount.