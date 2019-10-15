New Harry Potter subscription service puts a spell on fans' wallets

Wizarding World Digital

Fans missing Harry Potter and his magical friends can now sign up for a new subscription service that conjures up ebooks, products and event discounts. Wizarding World Gold costs $75 (about £59, AU$111) a year.

The subscription includes a new video series featuring behind-the-scenes content like interviews with crew and craftspeople. Subscribers also gets access to all seven ebooks of the original Harry Potter stories, available on the Wizarding World app.

Wizarding World Gold offers discounts at the WizardingWorld.com shop, Warner Bros. Studio Tour stores in both London and Hollywood and the Platform 9¾ store in London's King's Cross Station in England. And fans can get discounts on a special Harry Potter vacation package at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida.

The subscription service from Warner Bros. and Pottermore looks a bit like Disney's D23 fan club membership where fans can get discounts to Disney Parks, as well as access to special events.

The subscription also includes a personalized interactive Keys and Curio Journal. The journal cover will be embroidered with the Hogwarts house emblem and the subscriber's name.

The interactive part of the journal happens with "enchanted keys" on the pages that subscribers scan with the Wizarding World app to "unlock hidden secrets," according to the Wizarding World website.

The journal is updated every month with new enchanted keys that show new artwork.

Wizarding World Gold opened for preorder for fans in the US and UK on Oct. 15.