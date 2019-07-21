CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

The new Harley Quinn animated series is anything but kid-friendly

As a new trailer shows, explicit language, adult themes and extreme violence could make for an interesting series.

harley4

Watching Harley Quinn go off the rails in her new DC Universe series could be extremely entertaining.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Harley Quinn isn't the type of comic book character to follow the rules, so her new DC Universe show might as well offer something a bit more unusual than the typical animated series. 

Fans got a peek at the new Harley Quinn animated series at the DC Universe panel Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con

In the series, Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) breaks up with The Joker (Alan Tudyk) and tries to make it on her own as Gotham City's criminal "Queenpin." She also ends up teaming up with Batman and flirts with Poison Ivy, all while cursing up a storm. Even Aquaman shows up.

This is the first full trailer released for the adults-only Harley Quinn animated series. Previously there was a teaser shown at last year's New York Comic-Con.

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow, Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman, Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho, and Chris Meloni (Happy) as Commissioner Gordon. 

Other cast members whose characters have yet to be revealed include Ron Funches (Powerless), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), and Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries).

More superheroes

There's no release date yet for the 26-episode series, but fans will be able to find it on the DC Universe streaming service. 

Be sure to follow along with our Comic-Con 2019 coverage for the latest gaming, TV and movie news.

All the songs from Big Little Lies season 2 so far: Sufjan Stevens, Portishead, Donna Summers and Patti Smith are among the artists underscoring the Monterey Five.

Our biggest Stranger Things season 3 WTF questions: Hawkins is full of loose ends, but there are even more mysteries lurking far further from the city limits.

Next Article: Marvel's MCU Phase 4 plans revealed: Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Thor: Love and Thunder, new Doctor Strange and more