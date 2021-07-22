New Dune trailer features 3 minutes of desert insanity

Warner Bros

Dune got an incredible new trailer on Thursday, revealing more of the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert's epic 1965 sci-fi novel. The movie hits theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 22, and fans across the US also got to see the first 10 minutes at IMAX preview events.

The movie tells the tale of the battle to control dusty desert planet Arrakis, which is the only source of the super valuable spice (also known as melange). This drug can prolong human life, provides superhuman levels of thought and enables faster-than-light travel.

The star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet as hero Paul Atreides, along with (deep breath) Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård.

Our last look at the movie happened nearly a year ago, since it was pushed back from its December 2020 release date due to the pandemic.

It's directed by Oscar winner Denis Villeneuve, whose previous sci-fi work includes the incredible Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. He was unhappy with Warner Bros' decision to release the movie on HBO Max, writing in Variety that it won't have a chance to make enough money and that the studio "might just have killed the Dune franchise." A sequel is planned to complete the story of Herbert's novel, as well as TV series spinoff Dune: The Sisterhood.