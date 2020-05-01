Assassin's Creed Valhalla's female character is revealed

Ubisoft

If you've always wanted to live like a Viking, your chance is coming later this year. The trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla dropped Thursday, showing an English king setting up a declaration of war against the Norse people. You can also play as a female protagonist if you wish -- that version of the character was revealed as game's fancy statue.

The setting of the next Assassin's Creed video game was revealed in a livestream Wednesday. The trailer also shows Vikings in a more human light, sparing a woman and child mid-pillage and playing with their own kids.

The game's main character, Eivor, can be male or female -- the former is voiced by Danish actor Magnus Bruun (from Netflix show The Last Kingdom), while the latter is played by Cecilie Stenspil (whose career includes theatre, TV, and movies).

Ubisoft hosted a nearly 4-hour-long livestream of artist BossLogic working on a piece of art that slowly revealed the setting of the game. We got early glimpses of an icy sea and fighting below a castle, with the final scene dominated by a figure dressed in furs and holding a large ax.

Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020

The Assassin's Creed franchise is an action-adventure series from Ubisoft about a sect of robed assassins who fight a group called the Templars across history.

This new release follows 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which was set in Ancient Greece.