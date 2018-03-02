New 1440p support helps Xbox One play nice with QHD monitors

Not everyone hooks their game consoles up to big-screen TVs. Especially if you're gaming in a den, dorm room or office (if you can get away with that sort of thing), your console may end up connected to a PC monitor. Microsoft's new Spring Update to its Xbox dashboard, initially rolling out to testers in the Xbox Insider Alpha Ring, includes a new output option that supports the native resolution of QHD displays.

Josh Miller/CNET

The Xbox One X and Xbox One S already both support 1,920x1,080 (called FHD) and 3,840x2,160 (4K) resolutions. But many PC monitors use an in-between resolution of 2,560x1,440, also called QHD. The new Spring Update adds native QHD support, so those displays can now get pixel-for-pixel output, which could result in sharper images.

Also new in the Spring Update are some updates to the live streaming video service Mixer, including the ability for game streamers to let an audience member take over control of a game, and for streams to not automatically cut off when you switch games.

More details on what's in the Spring Update for Xbox One can be found here. It's coming to Insider testers first, and should roll out to all Xbox One owners sometime in the next couple of months.