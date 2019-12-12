Netflix

Netflix's The Witcher is a little more than a week away from its debut. The streaming platform released the final trailer for the series, and it shows what could be the central conflict for the first season.

The trailer focuses on Nilfgaard, the most powerful empire in the world of The Witcher. Its target is the land of Cintra and its princess, Cirilla. The one person who can protect her is none other than Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and is based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. Witchers are monster hunters who travel the world known as The Continent to kill mythical beasts that torment people. Many times, however, his job requires him to deal with humans who can be the true monsters in the end.

Fan reaction to the new trailer has been mixed. On the Netflix Witcher subreddit, some commenters worried the show would focus too much on the war and try to be similar to HBO's Game of Thrones. But many were happy with the final trailer and everyone seemed to love Cavill's short quote of "Don't touch Roach" as Jaskier -- a bard who accompanies Geralt and is played by Joey Batey -- tries to touch his horse.

Netflix's The Witcher starts streaming on the platform Dec. 20 and is already approved for a second season.