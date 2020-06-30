Netflix's Cursed drops a full trailer, fleshing out its magical world

Netflix

Netflix's latest series to strut out of its well-stocked vault is a dark fantasy based on a graphic novel by 300 and Sin City comic book legend Frank Miller.

Cursed follows Nimue, aka the Lady of the Lake (played by 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford), as she's swept up into a war between magic and the church. Somewhere on the way, she picks up the "cursed" Excalibur.

The second trailer, expanding on the first teaser, shows Nimue being tasked with bringing the sword to Merlin, but she also seems to have a moment where she claims the sword for herself.

We get a few glimpses of Nimue using her magic, as well as some of the destruction caused by the Red Paladins. Arthur's in there too, played by Devon Terrell.

The series, reimagining Arthurian legends, will drop on Netflix July 17. The trailers have produced promising visuals and a Witcher-esque medieval grittiness paired with dark magic so far, so let's hope Cursed delivers.