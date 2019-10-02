Netflix's 6 Underground trailer brings Michael Bay's customary explosions

The first trailer for Michael Bay's Netflix debut, 6 Underground, dropped on Tuesday and it's pretty much what you'd expect from the Transformers director. The movie sees Ryan Reynolds leading an elite group of operatives who've faked their own deaths to live out their action hero dreams and take out bad guys.

Netflix spent $125 million on the movie, and it shows in the trailer. Joining Reynolds' team are Inglourious Basterds' Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco from The Disaster Artist, Ben Hardy of X-Men: Apocalypse fame, Good Omens' Adria Arjona and Corey Hawkins from Straight Outta Compton.

It hits the streaming service on Dec. 13.