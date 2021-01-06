Netflix won't work much longer on your old Wii U or 3DS

Sarah Tew/CNET

As of Dec. 31, you can no longer download the Netflix app from the Nintendo eShop on your old Wii U console or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, according to Nintendo's website. If you've already downloaded Netflix on one of those consoles, you'll be able to use it until June 30.

In addition, a few games also abruptly disappeared from the eShop in December, Nintendo Life first reported, including Lego City: Undercover and several DSiWare games like Shantae: Risky's Revenge and Asphalt 4: Elite Racing. However, the Lego City games are still available for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.