Samsung Neo QLED TVs Dr. Dre hospitalized with aneurysm $600 stimulus check deadline Track your stimulus check Star Wars: The High Republic Origins of sunquakes Keaton, Pattinson, Affleck to all play Batman in 2022

Netflix won't work much longer on your old Wii U or 3DS

You can't download the Netflix app in the Nintendo eShop anymore. Some games were removed, too.

3DSWiiU_610x407-2.jpeg
Sarah Tew/CNET

As of Dec. 31, you can no longer download the Netflix app from the Nintendo eShop on your old Wii U console or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, according to Nintendo's website. If you've already downloaded Netflix on one of those consoles, you'll be able to use it until June 30. 

In addition, a few games also abruptly disappeared from the eShop in December, Nintendo Life first reported, including Lego City: Undercover and several DSiWare games like Shantae: Risky's Revenge and Asphalt 4: Elite Racing. However, the Lego City games are still available for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Now playing: Watch this: Mario Kart Live Home Circuit turned my house into a racecourse
3:44