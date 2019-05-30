Netflix The Dark Crystal prequel teaser trailer looks epic

Netflix

I'm freaking out here, people. The 1982 Jim Henson and Frank Oz muppet fantasy epic The Dark Crystal was a tattoo on my childhood.

Netflix just released a lengthy teaser trailer for its prequel series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and it has pushed all my Dark Crystal buttons.

Now playing: Watch this: Dark Crystal prequel gets a trailer

The show's official logline clues us into the action: "When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world."

The teaser unloads a wealth of touchstones, including the Dark Crystal itself, a Landstrider, the wise and crotchety Aughra and a fluff-ball Fizzgig. The footage centers on the effects of a mysterious creeping horror called The Darkening.

"I see many endings lay before us, some good, most bad," we hear Aughra say.

Netflix also released a poster showing our Gelfling heroes looking out across the land of Thra.

The star-packed voice cast includes Mark Hamill, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Strong, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

What I've learned from this trailer is the Skeksis still have the power to turn my blood cold. I'm not too wrapped up in the possible plot lines, I just want so desperately to be back in that world of glowing landscapes, magical flowers and dangerous journeys.

I left Netflix a long time ago, but now I'm seriously looking at resubscribing (or crashing my mother's living room) just for Age of Resistance. It arrives on the streaming platform on Aug. 30.