Netflix: The Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch in 2022

Science fiction rules. This is a simple fact. I don't make the rules.

It's a space for satire, to explore weird ideas, to safely make commentary on current issues. It's also the perfect place for popcorn movies that do nothing more than allow you to shut your brain off for a couple of hours.

With all that said, here are some of our favorite sci-fi movies on Netflix.

Terminator 2 Tristar Terminator 2 isn't just a great sci-fi movie, it's arguably the greatest action movie ever made.



If you haven't seen this already, I don't know what to tell you. If you have seen it? Time to watch it again. Nothing beats T2. Nothing.

Stargate MGM It inspired a sprawling set of endless TV shows, but the original Stargate movie, released back in 1994, is still worth watching. It's campy and the effects have aged, but the nostalgia factor is unmatched.

Looper Looper is the movie that helped Rian Johnson get the Star Wars gig, which led to my personal favorite Star Wars movie ever, The Last Jedi.



But beyond that, Looper is just fantastic science fiction. It's bold with its time travel choices and is just an incredibly stylish movie. Watch it.

Blade Runner Is there a more critically revered science fiction movie than Blade Runner? If there is, I can't think of it. Maybe the original Alien or The Thing?



Either way, neither of them is currently on Netflix, so Blade Runner is probably the must watch sci-fi movie on the service.

I Am Mother Netflix An Australian-made sci-fi thriller starring Hilary Swank and Rose Byrne, I Am Mother tells the post-apocalyptic tale of Daughter, a character raised by Mother, a robot tasked with helping repopulate the Earth. Very tense, very strange, very good.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Netflix The Mitchells vs. The Machines is one of the smartest, most accessible kids movies of the last few years. It's the sort of movie kids and parents can watch together and both have a blast.



I should know, my kids have made me watch this... eight times so far? Sweet.

The Colony Netflix I just watched The Colony recently. It's surprisingly good!



It follows a very familiar trope: Rich people returning to Earth years after abandoning it, to find it overrun by new, unknown threats. The Colony subverts some of these cliches, however, and has some surprisingly powerful things to say about the ways in which we dehumanize one another. Well worth giving a chance.

Okja Netflix Is Okja science fiction? Look it's a stretch, but it's a good movie. Just watch it anyway.

Synchronic Netflix At CNET, we love Synchronic so much we wrote an entire article just telling people they should watch it. We called it the most underrated sci-fi flick on Netflix, and we stand by it.



It's annoying, inconsistent and often makes zero sense, but it's also really great.