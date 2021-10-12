Squid Game is now Netflix's biggest series launch ever

Apple's next event William Shatner space trip: How to watch Elk freed of tire around neck Tesla Cybertruck Mega Bloks model Home Sweet Home Alone trailer Squid Game ending explained

On Twitter Tuesday, Netflix announced that Squid Game had been watched by 111 million viewers. We suspected it was coming, but now it's official: Squid Game is Netflix's biggest launch for a TV show ever. 

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos suggested this could happen, saying the breakout hit had a "very good chance" of becoming Netflix's biggest show ever. Back on Oct. 1, he said it was No. 1 all over the world and would "definitely" be its "biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

The Korean series, which focuses on a Battle Royale-style game show where competitors fight to death for a massive cash prize, has been a massive phenomenon, inspiring devotion (and memes) in its burgeoning fan base. This announcement means Squid Game has now overtaken massively popular shows like Bridgerton and Lupin as Netflix's most popular show.

Is a second series in the works? Nothing's been announced yet. But given the success of season 1, surely it's inevitable.

