Netflix reveals cast for live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series

Netflix

Netflix has revealed the cast for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Netflix series, based on the popular Nickelodeon TV show Avatar the Last Airbender, will see Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley and Dallas Liu step into major roles.

Cormier will play Aang, "a fearless and fun-loving 12-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world," Netflix said on Thursday. Cormier, who's 11, appeared in the Paramount Plus series The Stand.

Cormier is joined by Kiawentiio as Katara, the last waterbender in her small village. Kiawentiio appeared in the film Beans and the Netflix series Anne with an E. Ousley, an actor in the Apple Plus series Physical and Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, will play her "sardonic and resourceful" older brother Sokka.

Finally, Liu will portray Zuko, "a skilled firebender and the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation," Netflix says. Liu acted in Netflix's PEN15 and will appear in the upcoming Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Per Netflix, Albert Kim will serve as showrunner, and Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will direct. Executive producers for the show include Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Michael Goi, and Liang will serve as co-executive producer.

The original Avatar: The Last Airbender series ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, co-creators of the original animation, were originally signed on to oversee Netflix's series but left the live-action adaptation last summer due to creative differences. There's still no release date set for Netflix's show.