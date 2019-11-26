Netflix may have accidentally revealed Castlevania season 3 release

Netflix

Netflix Nordic sent a tweet Monday showing the upcoming shows for the streaming platform that may have revealed when we'll get the next season of Castlevania. The tweet listed a release date of Dec. 1 for season 3 of the series, according to PC Gamer. However, the post has since been deleted.

It's unclear if Dec. 1 is the actual release date for season 3 of Castlevania, and whether that might apply to just some or all regions.

Netflix didn't immediately have a comment.

Castlevania is an animated series based on the video game franchise with the same name. Season 1 and 2 focused on Trevor Belmont, a monster hunter who is tasked to take on the forces of Dracula. He's joined by magic-user Sypha Belnades and Alcuard, Dracula's son. All three characters made their debut in Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse released on the NES in 1990.

A similar situation of an accidental tweet from another Netflix account happened in September with The Witcher. The Netflix Netherlands Twitter account tweeted a Dec. 17 for the release of the show, and the date was officially denied by the company. The official date was then revealed last month to be Dec. 20.

Originally published on Nov. 26, 11: 34 a.m. PT:

Update, 11:58 a.m. PT: Adds more background info.