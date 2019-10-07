Netflix's Lost in Space season 2: Trailer, plot, release date, cast and more

Netflix

There's more danger ahead for the Robinson family with Netflix's Lost in Space reboot, which returns for season 2 on Dec. 24.

In Lost in Space, the Robinson family isn't just close, it's full of geniuses. Father John Robinson is a former Navy SEAL, mother Maureen is both an aerospace engineer and mission commander, and their kids -- Judy, Penny and Will -- are talented in science and math.

But the family's mission to join a colony in the Alpha Centauri system is thwarted when their ship, the Resolute, is attacked and they end up lost.

With the help of the Robot -- an synthetic alien creature who mysteriously appears -- the family finds their way on the new planet.

Everything we know about season 2

Season 1 of Lost in Space introduced fans to the Robinson family, as well as Robot and the not-so-trustworthy Dr. Smith (played by Parker Posey). At the end of the season, the family is aboard a new ship -- Jupiter 2 -- which is stranded on an ocean planet.

Now, in season 2, we see Will Robinson search for Robot, who has gone missing.

The new trailer, which debuted in Oct. 5 during New York Comic Con, shows the Robinson family members who are now stuck on an ocean planet as they search for their lost friend. The teaser trailer called Have You Seen Our Robot? includes a version of the song, "What a Wonderful World."

"I know he's out there somewhere," Will Robinson (played by Maxwell Jenkins) says about his friend Robot in the trailer.

The new season 2 trailer also offers a few glimpses of characters Dr. Smith and Don West (Ignacio Serricchio). We also see mom Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) watching in awe at an iridescent fish floating around.

A new unnamed character is also introduced, played by JJ Feild (Captain America: The First Avenger), who could either become an ally or a possible enemy to the Robinson family.

What we know about the plot

Here'e Netflix's official Lost in Space season 2 synopsis:

"There's more danger -- and adventure -- ahead for the Robinson family. With Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri."

Who's making it?

Produced by Legendary Television, the Lost in Space series is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, with Zack Estrin serving as showrunner. The series is distributed by Netflix.

Filming took place in Iceland from September 2018 to January 2019.

When will the next season be released on Netflix?

Season 2 of Lost in Space debuts in Netflix on Dec. 24.

Meet the cast

Toby Stephens as John Robinson

Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson

Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson

Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson

Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson

Parker Posey as Dr. Smith

Brian Steele as Robot

Ignacio Serricchio as Don West

Amelia Burstyn as Diane

Douglas Hodge as Hastings

This article was originally published on Oct. 7, and will be updated as news rolls in.