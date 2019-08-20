Netflix horror series I-Land is like Fyre Festival with murder

Netflix

Not all exclusive island trips are worth dying for.

In Netflix's upcoming seven-episode miniseries called I-Land, 10 people wake up to find themselves on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. The strangers must band together to find their way back home -- or die trying.

Netflix released the first trailer for I-Land Tuesday. Initially it feels like a Fyre Fest promo until we see the series' horror side: sharks, weapons, screams, mutilated hands, "HELP" written in the sand. The characters' fun island activities are captured on multiple screens for what looks to be a reality TV show or maybe something more messed up. This is all very Lost meets Battle Royale.

"Faced with the I-Land's extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves -- or die as their worst ones," states the show synopsis.

The cast of I-Land includes Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Natalie Martinez (Under the Dome), Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Sibylla Deen (The Last Ship), Kyle Schmid (Being Human), Ronald Peet (Defectives), Kota Eberhardt (Dark Phoenix), Anthony Lee Medina (Flesh and Bone) and Gilles Geary (Spirit Warriors).

I-Land sails onto Netflix Sept. 12.