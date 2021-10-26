Netflix drops the full trailer for its Cowboy Bebop live-action adaptation

Netflix

Netflix doesn't exactly have the best track record when it comes to live-action adaptations of anime (Death Note and Fullmetal Alchemist). A creative teaser trailer of its newest such adaption -- Cowboy Bebop -- has already split opinions. Tuesday brings the official trailer for Cowboy Bebop, based on the beloved anime series of the same name. This time we get a first look at footage from the live-action series.

Check out Netflix's official Cowboy Bebop trailer below.

Netflix also dropped a nifty poster:

Here's Netflix's synopsis: "Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys,' all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system's most dangerous criminals -- for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them."

Sunrise, the studio behind the original anime version, is an executive producer. Christopher Yost, best known for writing several Marvel projects such as animated series The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, has written the adaptation.

In 2001, Sunrise also produced Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, which received fairly positive reviews. (It has a 61 Metacritic score.)

All 10 episodes of Cowboy Bebop are scheduled to hit Netflix on Nov. 19. The 26 episodes of the original 1998 anime series are also streaming on Netflix.