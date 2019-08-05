Netflix cancels sci-fi series The OA leaving fans with a cliff-hanger

Netflix

Sci-fi series The OA featured parallel universes, angels, cosmic forces and bizarre dance moves. Sadly, the unusual series is no more. Netflix cancelled the series after just two seasons, according to Variety on Monday.

The OA co-creator and actor Brit Marling starred in the series as a missing blind woman who suddenly returns home with her sight restored. Referring to herself as The OA (which stands for Original Angel), Marling's character trains a small team of teens to help rescue her friends who also travelled to other realities by using weird synchronized dance moves to open a mysterious portal.

Zal Batmanglij co-created the series with Marling.

"We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry," Cindy Holland, Netflix vice president of original content, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions."

Marling also posted a letter to fans of The OA on Instagram on Monday.

"Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story," Marling wrote. "The first time I head the news I had a good cry. It's been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story. While we cannot finish this story, I can promise you we will tell others."

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Season 2 of The OA ended on a cliff-hanger. Marling's character and other characters were sent to another dimension where they're all actors filming an unusual TV series similar to The OA itself. Only Marling's character is severely injured and could end up dying. Season 3 would have given fans some closure on Marling's OA character as well as others.

Understandably, fans of The OA took to Twitter with their pleas that another network save the show using the hashtag #SaveTheOA.

"Absolutely heartbroken about the cancellation of The OA. The most sincere, stunning, & hopeful show I've seen," fan Niricat tweeted on Monday. "Grateful, at least, that we got to witness two parts of the magic that Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij dreamt up, & excited for what they will do next -- but heartbroken."

But in all seriousness, #TheOA was strange and beautiful art and it's a shame that Netflix doesn't value that. I had absolute faith that @britmarling and Zal Batmanglij would take us somewhere even weirder and more wonderful, if given the chance. https://t.co/e0lCG92uwI — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) August 5, 2019

HOW COULD NETFLIX CANCEL #THEOA AFTER THAT CLIFFHANGER?! — Karen Kemmerle (@kenobibear) August 5, 2019

absolutely heartbroken about the cancellation of #theoa, the most sincere, stunning, & hopeful show i've seen. grateful, at least, that we got to witness two parts of the magic that brit marling and zal batmanglij dreamt up, & excited for what they will do next — but heartbroken — niri (@niricat) August 5, 2019

brit marling and zal batmanglij are two of the best writers out there and they deserved the chance to finish telling this story i'm so fucking upset — nicole | SAVE THE OA (@abstractgays) August 5, 2019

#RenewTheOA because there's no show like it, they have a five season plan, and it DESERVES to see the light of day. Because @britmarling and Zal Batmanglij have put their souls into this, as have @jasonsfolly @ianaIexander Emory Cohen, Patrick Gibson, Phyllis Smith, and ALL. — arianna (check pinned❣️) (@fetfruners) August 5, 2019

#TheOA is truly the most ambitious, though-provoking, awe-inspiring fictions that I have ever experienced.



Thank-you, #BritMarling and #ZalBatmanglij for sharing this world with us. -人-



I am personally so excited to continue to follow your creative works! — Factor Eight (@factoreight) August 5, 2019

The amazing creators of this show - Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling deserve to tell the rest of this story. Their minds and creativity is truly amazing and these two seasons were so incredibly unique and mind blowing...

Please #SaveTheOA pic.twitter.com/L4gCsXFRxG — laura ✨ please save THE OA (@daisyrdley) August 5, 2019