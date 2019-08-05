Netflix cancels sci-fi series The OA leaving fans with a cliff-hanger

Sci-fi series The OA featured parallel universes, angels, cosmic forces and bizarre dance moves. Sadly, the unusual series is no more. Netflix cancelled the series after just two seasons, according to Variety on Monday.
The OA co-creator and actor Brit Marling starred in the series as a missing blind woman who suddenly returns home with her sight restored. Referring to herself as The OA (which stands for Original Angel), Marling's character trains a small team of teens to help rescue her friends who also travelled to other realities by using weird synchronized dance moves to open a mysterious portal.
Zal Batmanglij co-created the series with Marling.
"We are incredibly proud of the 16 mesmerizing chapters of The OA, and are grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their audacious vision and for realizing it through their incredible artistry," Cindy Holland, Netflix vice president of original content, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with them again in the future, in this and perhaps many other dimensions."
Marling also posted a letter to fans of The OA on Instagram on Monday.
"Zal and I are deeply sad not to finish this story," Marling wrote. "The first time I head the news I had a good cry. It's been an intense journey for everyone who worked on and cared about this story. While we cannot finish this story, I can promise you we will tell others."
Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Season 2 of The OA ended on a cliff-hanger. Marling's character and other characters were sent to another dimension where they're all actors filming an unusual TV series similar to The OA itself. Only Marling's character is severely injured and could end up dying. Season 3 would have given fans some closure on Marling's OA character as well as others.
Understandably, fans of The OA took to Twitter with their pleas that another network save the show using the hashtag #SaveTheOA.
"Absolutely heartbroken about the cancellation of The OA. The most sincere, stunning, & hopeful show I've seen," fan Niricat tweeted on Monday. "Grateful, at least, that we got to witness two parts of the magic that Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij dreamt up, & excited for what they will do next -- but heartbroken."
