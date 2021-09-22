Netflix buys Roald Dahl's books (all of 'em) to make new TV, movies and more

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Netflix has bought the rights to the stories of Roald Dahl. With new versions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda already in the works, the streaming service can mine the legendary British author's back catalog of children's classics like Fantastic Mr. Fox, James and the Giant Peach, The Twits and The BFG, which have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide.

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos said in a blog post that the goal was to create a "unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more." Shall we call it the Dahl-verse, or does Wonka-verse work better?

Netflix was inspired to go the whole hog after signing a deal to produce new versions of some of Dahl's stories, including a movie version of smash hit musical Matilda and a TV series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory from Taika Waititi and Wreck-It Ralph writer Phil Johnston. Netflix hasn't said how much it paid for the Roald Dahl Story Company, but it's reported to be the deep-pocketed streaming company's biggest acquisition yet.

Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.



“We are now about to visit the most marvellous places and see the most wonderful things.” pic.twitter.com/NIiBeStJm2 — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

It's unclear what this deal means for the 19(!) projects in development via the Roald Dahl Story Company, such as the Willy Wonka prequel filming with Timothée Chalamet as the idiosyncratic chocolatier.