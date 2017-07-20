Watch the first trailer for 'Bright,' Netflix's Will Smith epic

Will Smith has traded his perfect shot for a magic sword. And Netflix gave us our first look today at San Diego Comic-Con.

The story is set in a modern-day alternate universe where humans have coexisted with orcs, elves and fairies since forever. "Bright" stars Will Smith as a human cop named Ward, and Joel Edgerton ("Midnight Special") plays his orc partner, Jakoby.

According to the official Netflix description, even as the two battle each other, "as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything."

Will Smith describes @BrightNetflix as "the grit and hard rated R (ness) of Training Day mashed with Lord of the Rings." #BrightMovie #SDCC pic.twitter.com/vqreeMknaU — cait petrakovitz (@misscp) July 20, 2017

"Bright" also stars Noomi Rapace, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez and Margaret Cho. It's written by Max Landis, directed by David Ayer ("Suicide Squad") and will be available on Netflix December 22.