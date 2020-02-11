Netflix's sci-fi series Altered Carbon returns, with Avengers' Anthony Mackie

Netflix

The body-swapping sci-fi series Altered Carbon returns to Netflix this month with a new story and a new cast of characters set 30 years after the end of season 1.

In Altered Carbon, society is forever changed by technology that lets your consciousness get digitized and placed into interchangeable human bodies called sleeves. This means death is no longer permanent as long as your mind can be transferred from one body to the next.

The trailer for season 2, which debuted Tuesday, reveals that mercenary Takeshi Kovacs -- now portrayed by Avengers actor Anthony Mackie -- is on a quest to find his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry).

Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet called Harlan's World and hopes to find her there. However, while back on his old stomping grounds, he investigates a series of brutal murders that may be connected to Quellcrist.

The new footage shows Kovacs reconnecting with his loyal artificial intelligence pal named Poe (Chris Conner), as he also teams up with new allies to stay ahead of his enemies and discover the truth about Quellcrist.

Altered Carbon also stars Lela Loren, Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi and Torben Liebrecht. Reprising their roles from season 1 are Will Yun Lee as the original Takeshi Kovacs and James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki.

Altered Carbon season 2 debuts on Netflix on Feb. 27.