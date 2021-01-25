Xbox Live Gold price increase Nvidia Shield update Third stimulus check details Microsoft AI chatbot patent Bernie Sanders' mittens memes Returning stimulus money to the IRS Galaxy S21 review

Nerf's Rival Curve Shot lets you blast around corners

Get a major tactical advantage in your next Nerf battle.

Nerf's Sideswipe XXI-1200 is the midrange option of the Rival Curve Shot trio.

Nerf's Sideswipe XXI-1200 is the midrange option of the Rival Curve Shot trio.

 Hasbro

Nerf fans are gonna have to find themselves better cover if they want to avoid getting tagged by the toymaker's latest blasters. The Rival Curve Shot line, which Hasbro will be unveiling on Tuesday, lets you fire around corners -- much like the 2008 movie Wanted.

Each of the three new blasters can also fire a foam dart fire up, down, left or right, so you can surprise opponents from any angle. You turn the rotating muzzle to choose whether you want the round to go straight, left, right or down. 

Nerf's Rival Curve Shot blasters let you twist your shots

See all photos

The Flex XXI-100, which costs $15, comes with five rounds and holds one at a time. The $25 Sideswipe XXI-1200 has a 12-round side-loading internal magazine, and a priming bolt that can attach to either side for right- and left-handed battlers. Both will be available from March 1.

For those who prefer a high-capacity blaster, the chunky Helix XXI-2000 includes an easy-load hopper for quick reloading, and it comes with 20 rounds. It'll set you back $30, and will be available exclusively at Target from Aug. 1.

Since a dart could come from any angle, Hasbro also suggests you use some protective eyewear while playing with these. 

Now playing: Watch this: Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true
6:45