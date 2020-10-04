NBA Finals: How to watch Lakers vs. Heat Game 3 tonight on ABC

After an unprecedented 2020 NBA season, marked by play inside the Orlando bubble due to coronavirus, a compressed schedule and upsets galore in the playoffs, the Finals is starting to look like a forgone conclusion. Friday the heavily favored Lakers took a 2-0 series lead in the best of seven matchup against the Miami Heat, led LeBron James (33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists) and Anthony Davis (32 points, 14 rebounds). At this point the main question may be which player more deserves to win Finals MVP.

There's still at least two games to play, however, and if Miami stands a chance tonight's Game 3 is basically a must-win. In the history of the Finals only four teams have come back from 2-0 deficits, and with Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic both listed as doubtful tonight after missing Game 2 with injuries, Jimmy Butler and the remaining Miami players have their work cut out.

The NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat continues tonight, Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ABC. Keep reading to learn how you can watch without cable.

How can I watch the NBA Finals on TV without cable?

The best-of-seven NBA Finals will be broadcast on ABC. Here's the schedule:

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)

Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. PT)

Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. PT) Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

*If necessary.

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch ABC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV's $65-a-month Family package includes ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.