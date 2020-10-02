CNET también está disponible en español.

NBA Finals: How to watch Lakers vs. Heat Game 2 tonight on ABC

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat will play in the Orlando bubble for the NBA title.

After falling behind early in the first quarter, LeBron James and the Lakers flipped a switch to easily take Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night 116-98. James, who is playing in his tenth NBA Finals and his ninth in the past 10 years, finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists while co-star Anthony Davis had 34 points, nine boards and five assists. 

The Heat will look to bounce back tonight, but they may have to do it without two key players. Guard Goran Dragic and center Bam Adebayo each went down with separate injuries Wednesday night, leading both to be listed as doubtful for tonight's contest

The NBA Finals between the Lakers and Heat continues tonight, Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ABC. Keep reading to learn how you can watch without cable.

gettyimages-1228816369

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to go up 2-0 in the NBA Finals on Friday night. 

 Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

How can I watch the NBA Finals on TV without cable?

The best-of-seven NBA Finals will be broadcast on ABC. Here's the schedule:

  • Game 2: Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
  • Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT)
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
  • Game 5*: Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)
  • Game 6*: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:40 p.m. PT)
  • Game 7*: Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT)

*If necessary.

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer ABC (all but Sling TV), but not every service carries your local ABC station, so check the links below to make sure it's available in your area.

Alternatively, if you live in an area with good reception, you can watch ABC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ABC for $55 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu

AT&T TV Now

Carries ABC for $55 a month

AT&T TV Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at AT&T TV Now

YouTube TV

Carries ABC for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

FuboTV

Carries ABC for $65 a month

FuboTV's $65-a-month Family package includes ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

See at FuboTV
