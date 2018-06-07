NBA Finals Game 3 memes: Kevin Durant photo goes viral

It's not looking good for the Cleveland Cavaliers, now down three games in the NBA Finals after losing to the Golden State Warriors 102-110 at home.

But it was looking very good for Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who delivered 43 points and a gem of a performance. Durant not only starred on the court, he starred in the biggest Twitter meme that built up during and after the game.

After Durant sank a big shot, his teammates Steph Curry and Draymond Green surrounded KD, looking thrilled, while the camera caught Durant himself looking unperturbed. On Twitter, creative captions flew like three-pointers.

Steph and Draymond were losing it 😂 pic.twitter.com/a3yUKBeocP — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2018

Can the internet please do something with this? https://t.co/12az2mmJTM — Did RW TripleDouble? (@DidWestbrookTD) June 7, 2018

Mom says you have to drive us to GameStop to get the new CoD pic.twitter.com/U3tYbX68NJ — Russell Hack (@Russellhack48) June 7, 2018

Durant looks like he’s surrounded by raptors at Jurassic World pic.twitter.com/iDNahb22Gi — Jason Klingensmith (@klinger2069) June 7, 2018

KD look like the parent that’s too tired of his kids BS to say anything https://t.co/T5G5kFSVhU — pancho (@JOSUE0009) June 7, 2018

“Well-a, well-a, well-a, uh!

Tell me more, tell me more!

Did you get very far?” https://t.co/O4NjpfFVTr — Alex Cuntz (@alexcuntz13) June 7, 2018

KD: “imm ignore you guys until you make a bucket.” — Jonas (@MyNamelsJonas) June 7, 2018

When you’re sober at a party and your friends are trying to get you to take shots https://t.co/C6vBqyJ0kb — Nick Turner (@NickGTurner) June 7, 2018

Get you some friends that hype you up like Steph and Draymond hype up KD pic.twitter.com/l189zjyL2w — Sam Luther (@samluther20) June 7, 2018

Why does that remind me of this ? pic.twitter.com/8bl9hyQveQ — Wanheda ? (@InMyQueen_Dom) June 7, 2018

When you don’t help with the group project and get an A anyway#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ibLMoS5xs7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 7, 2018

It wasn't as great a night for LeBron James and the Cavs, but in one memorable moment, James grabbed his own missed shot off the backboard for an electrifying dunk.

LeBron James passes it off the backboard to himself for the dunk. pic.twitter.com/lEVxwHlTkj — RealGM (@RealGM) June 7, 2018

LeBron off the backboard dunk 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8tFEqYoVIv — JC💎 (@jhvncarlos) June 7, 2018

The look on LeBron's face going for the Dunk

The look on Kevin Love's watching it. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/0yzlL8Tp3S — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 7, 2018

Kevin Love's face on that LeBron dunk was the best part of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/PfzeZAWftE — Swanny (@that1bearsFAN) June 7, 2018

Find you someone who looks at you the way Kevin Love watches LeBron dunk pic.twitter.com/kvWoCUmB8n — Matthew Puskarich (@Pooski28) June 7, 2018

I’ve seen LeBron jump over a human for a dunk in game, and throw the ball to himself for a dunk twice in the FINALS. This man is something we’ve never seen — Doc (@_wyattgh) June 7, 2018

My wife called me right before the LeBron dunk and I didn't scream into the phone, I am such a good husband — Eric Freeman (@freemaneric) June 7, 2018

Great assist LeBron!



Thanks LeBron! Great dunk!



- Lebron, probablypic.twitter.com/cb5tpur0WS — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 7, 2018

But James aside, the memes were pretty depressing if you're a Cavs fan.

Looks like the Cavs received that package Kevin Durant sent thempic.twitter.com/xylKzW0PX6 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 7, 2018

This Cavaliers team shows what the Corleone Family would have been like if it was one Michael, and four Fredos - JB #NBAFinals Game 3 — Brockmire (@BrockmireIFC) June 7, 2018

Great half for the Cavs! Now to turn off the TV and assume this result easily holds... — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) June 7, 2018

Summary of Kevin Durant's performance against Cleveland.



"Kevin Durant" pic.twitter.com/aJVwLRsmBq — Berke Vachnadze (@goddamnsnaves) June 7, 2018

When I die, I want the cavaliers squad to lower me into my grave so they can let me down one more time- LeBron James pic.twitter.com/vhYpnjLCly — Benedict (@UBenedict1) June 7, 2018

The Finals could wrap up with Game 4 Friday night in Cleveland. If the Cavaliers manage a win, the series would head back to Oakland on Monday for Game 5.

Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.