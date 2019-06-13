NBA Finals 2019: Twitter goes wild as Raptors capture first ever NBA Championship

ESPN

After the Golden State Warriors stole Game 5 from right under the noses of the Toronto Raptors to keep the NBA Final series alive, Game 6 shifted to the Bay Area. Toronto, with a 3-2 edge in the seven-game series, just needed one win, but they'd have to get it playing away from home. The stakes were win or stay home for the Warriors -- and they'd have to do it without superstar scoring-robot Kevin Durant, who blew his Achilles clean off his ankle in Game 5.

As the Most Online of all the major sports, the NBA is the best place for in-game commentary, especially on social media. We were following along as the game unfolded, picking out all the best reactions and a couple of wonderful, new memes. When it was all said and done... Game 6 was an absolute fight and it ended in Toronto's first ever NBA title.

I'll let the internet take it from here with some cold, hard facts of how it all unfolded.

Play-by-play

Kyle Lowry came out and went BANG! scoring the first 11 points for the Raptors. Did he see all those tweets after his Game 5 shot?

Lowry playing like he saw every tweet about him missing the game-winning shot #NBAFinals — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) June 14, 2019

Lowry saw all your tweets about that last shot from Game 5. He’s cooookin’ now 👀 — Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) June 14, 2019

Safe to say that Kyle Lowry checked Twitter after game 5. — Ryan Bergara (@ryansbergara) June 14, 2019

Kyle Lowry 🔥🔥🔥 in the 1st QTR



15 PTS | 5-6 FG | 4-4 3PT#WeTheNorth | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/MuC4AnidMW — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 14, 2019

Drake, on track to become the most obnoxious basketball fan in the history of the game, was obviously ecstatic.

Klay Thompson started well. In fact, he surpassed LeBron James' playoff record for made 3 pointers.

Klay has passed LeBron on the the all-time #NBAPlayoffs 3PM list! 💦 pic.twitter.com/WVgKiUUqZ9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 14, 2019

When the first quarter was said and done Kyle Lowry had finished with 15 of Toronto's 33 points. Leonard was quiet but poised. Moving into the second quarter, the Raptors maintained just a 1-point lead.

The second quarter was a seesawing affair with neither team really getting on top. Klay Thompson was fouled outside the arc, what, three times? I mean, the Raptors were really going for him. By the end of the half he had 18 points.

Iguodala, with Father Time breathing down his neck, had his quarter time oranges and came to play.

Tapered off as these playoffs have worn on, but that's dunk #34 in these playoffs for Andre Iguodala. He's 35. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 14, 2019

Leonard was on 3 fouls at half-time, a worrying fact for Raptors fans, but only had 9 points, a positive fact for Raptors fans as the star had been clocking up 30 points with the regularity of a preprogrammed android basketballer. Fortunately, Lowry continued his form with 21 points and 6 assists. Leonard had some words of advice...

Kawhi Leonard in the locker room talking to Kyle Lowry after the first half pic.twitter.com/jpJYM33gq0 — . (@FutureNBAOwner) June 14, 2019

Raptors dug the claws in to Steph Curry who wasn't having the most memorable game. His two highlights from my viewing angle (a stream on a laptop at home) were his two full court shots at the end of the first and second quarter that nearly went in. There was also his reaction to a foul on Toronto's Van Vleet, which is readily meme-able:

But Leonard began to come into it in the third, hitting his first three and having a few "grown man" plays, as Mark Jackson would say. In between Men in Black: International promos, play caller Mike Breen was at suitably Mike Breen levels.

my favorite thing about the Finals is Mike Breen losing his mind any time someone comes remotely close to making a heave at the end of the quarter — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) June 14, 2019

it should be noted that it’s been six Finals games and Mike Breen still pronounces the second T in Toronto as a hard T — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) June 14, 2019

With 5 minutes to play in the third, Klay Thompson dropped a huge 3 from the carpark to tie the game at 76 a piece. The shootout was on -- and then a veteran two from Iguodala put the Warriors on top. It was a fantastic Game 6 and people were really starting to pick up on that.

This might be as good of a game six in the NBA Finals as I've ever seen.



That, and Klay is ridiculous. — John Ireland (@LAIreland) June 14, 2019

It really was the Klay show though. He had 10 points in the third to flip the script, pushing the Warriors further ahead and then, attempting a dunk, Danny Green (bless his Spurs heart) blocked Thompson into the earth itself and immediately the streaky shooter grabbed his knee.

He went down the race... but came back to take his free throws so he wouldn't be completely ruled out of the game -- and that sent the Oracle Arena crowd into meltdown.

Special moment with Klay coming back out of the tunnel for the free throws. The Oracle Arena crowd is gonna make us all go deaf. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 14, 2019

Bah gawd that’s Klay Thompson’s music! pic.twitter.com/wJQCSNXWyt — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 14, 2019

Klay is a DAMN DOG. That dude don’t sit out for nothing. Regular season or finals. Highest respects🤙🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 14, 2019

Klay may be the toughest man alive. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 14, 2019

Neither team could get out to a double digit lead and by the end of the third the Warriors held a one basket lead. Kawhi Leonard had a last-second tip-in waved away as it was just a half-second too late. Pascal Siakam had 14, Iguodala had 14 and the game was POISED. Absolutely POISED. It was almost destined to go to 7OT.

Klay Thompson, according to courtside reporter Doris Burke, "did not hear anything pop" when he went down with the knee in the third. Would he get back for the finale? Could he save the Warriors?

No. Forty seconds later, Doris confirmed he would be out for the rest of the game. He had 30 points before his forced departure.

WAIT HOLD ON I TOOK THE DOG OUT AND CAME BACK AND KLAY’S HURT TOO WTF 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 14, 2019

Klay out for the rest of the game. Sports are damn cruel — Logan Rhoades (@LoganRhoades) June 14, 2019

Still, the Warriors held a 3-point lead and Cook, Curry, Cousins, Livingston and Green were on the floor. That remarkable lineup was the fourth quarter lineup for the champion Warriors. Think about that.

It’s incredible to think this is the Warriors lineup in the 4th qtr of an elimination game in the NBA Finals. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) June 14, 2019

The Raps leveled at 91-91 and, honestly, this completely impartial fan wanted to see the Warriors get back into it. Would it be time for Curry to cook? Leonard to lift? Van Vleet to... vigorously vacuum? Wait...

IS THAT SHAUN LIVINGSTON'S MUSIC?

Shawn Livingston: From arguably the worst knee injury of all-time, to throwing dunks down in the NBA Finals at age 33. — Justin Termine (@TermineRadio) June 14, 2019

Great hand by Looney, Livingston throws it down. The only way the Warriors do this is with their defense. pic.twitter.com/1xif6n2xBc — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) June 14, 2019

5:30 to go. Scores level. Enter: Andre Tyler Iguodala. Big bucket. Enter: Marc Gasol Sáez. A big two free throws. Tied again at 4 minutes.

Enter: Fredderick Edmund VanVleet Sr. -- there were a lot of players trying to stamp their mark on the last minutes of Game 6, so a lot of entering the game was happening. Perhaps no bigger than VanVleet's 3, however, which put the Raptors up by 3.

ESPN

NBA FINALS MVP FRED VANVLEET https://t.co/fSkwzhDPJC — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) June 14, 2019

Drop Dead Fred. Again. 22 huge points off the bench. I’m the bad guy played to break...good track @ESPNNBA #NBAFinals — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) June 14, 2019

FRED LEVITICUS VANVLEET summons a triple rainbow from the digital heavens, knocking down shot after shot like JR Smith in the bar at this very moment! #NBAFinals — Not Bill Walton (@NotBillWalton) June 14, 2019

His next shot just rimmed out, ended up in Ibaka's hands and put Toronto up by 5. The Raps looked to be in control and, somewhere, Drake was smiling a lot. Thank ESPN for not cutting across to the hip hop artist.

Only 2 minutes to play, the Warriors were down by 3.

I’m nervous just sitting on my couch #NBAFinals — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) June 14, 2019

Late game side note: Gatorade cup megaphone is now a thing.

Check out this new meme from the NBA Finals: Warriors @ Raptors, Game 6. pic.twitter.com/xrrU8YAMcH — i miss all the good seahawks (@cmikesspinmove) June 14, 2019

Oh yeah, 37 seconds to play, 1-point game. Warriors trailing. Pascal Siakam makes it a 3-point game. The Warriors went down and Curry was fouled -- he went to the line to take 2 and was clean. Bringing it back to 1 point and forcing the Warriors to foul. The Raps took their final timeout...

The final 18 seconds: Who would take over? Danny Green threw the ball out. Warriors timeout.

Nine seconds.

Could they steal it? I'll let Twitter tell the story.

Steph missed the money shot! Season over and Canada wins the chip #NBAFinals 🇨🇦 — IB 🔌 (@incarceratedbob) June 14, 2019

Raptors fucking won the NBA finals — Gasekiller95 (@gasekiller95) June 14, 2019

The #NBAFinals better than End Game. THIS SHIT IS WILD! — The Black Hokage (@Mr_iKeepitreal) June 14, 2019

Congrats to the city of Toronto, @kawhileonard and the rest of the @Raptors on winning the NBA Finals! Your 2019 NBA Champions! pic.twitter.com/stZEyX1J9w — Los Angeles Lakers (@NBALakersReport) June 14, 2019

I wanted one more game of this.

Much as I love Toronto (the city), I want one more game of this insanity.#NBAFinals — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 14, 2019

Congratulations, Toronto Raptors, the 2019 NBA Champions! The repercussions across social media are going to be huge. We might even have to.. consider blocking Drake?