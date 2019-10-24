NASA 'Woman on the Moon' Artemis logo radiates power

Enlarge Image NASA

NASA is leaning hard into the Artemis name for its program to return astronauts to the moon. The space agency unveiled a new "Woman on the Moon" logo this week that combines a stylized portrait of the Greek goddess Artemis (twin sister of Apollo) set into a circle with flourishes that look like a rocket trajectory to a crescent moon.

The agency released a set of desktop and mobile backgrounds featuring the logo. "Her features are abstract enough that any woman can see themselves in her," NASA said.

Enlarge Image NASA

NASA chief administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed the logo at a Space & STEM event on Wednesday. Bridenstine, who was born in 1975 in the post-Apollo era, said the logo represents a new generation. "We cannot allow another generation to go by where we're not living and working on another world," he said.

The new artwork has its roots in the original Apollo program logo, which included a stylized moon with the face of the god Apollo on it.

NASA has set itself a challenging goal of reaching the moon in 2024 in the hopes of putting the first woman and the next man on the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo missions of the '60s and '70s.

We don't yet know which NASA astronauts will get the nod for the mission, but current International Space Station residents Christina Koch and Jessica Meir would love to get the job. The astro-friends became the first team of female astronauts to go on a spacewalk together on Oct. 18.

NASA hasn't ruled out the possibility of sending two women to the lunar surface. That would make this new logo even more fitting.