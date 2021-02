NASA revs up for second try at blazing SLS moon rocket hot fire test

NASA

NASA is aiming to take humans back to the moon in 2024 with hopes of launching an uncrewed Artemis I around-the-moon mission later in 2021. It's going to need a functioning moon rocket to make it, so NASA is gearing up for a second try at a critical hot fire test of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The first attempt at the hot fire test in mid-January didn't go as planned, as the rocket shut down just over a minute into what should have been an eight-minute test. On Friday, NASA announced it plans to conduct a second hot fire as early as the fourth week of February.

The hot fire is the final part of the "Green Run" series of tests designed to check out the core stage of SLS before it actually launches off of Earth. NASA refers to the core stage as "the backbone of the SLS rocket."

Hot fires are dramatic affairs that are meant to simulate the rigor of launch conditions. While the SLS core stage shut down safely during the test at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, it shut down way too early.

"After analyzing initial data, the team determined that the shutdown after firing the engines for 67.2-seconds on Jan.16 was triggered by test parameters that were intentionally conservative to ensure the safety of the core stage during the test," NASA said in a statement on Jan. 19. The agency will aim to make it to eight minutes during the do-over.

NASA reported the core stage, its engines and the test stand were all in "excellent condition" with no major repairs needed before the next attempt.

While Artemis I won't have humans on board, later SLS missions will be responsible for safely escorting astronauts into space. "All SLS rockets use the same core stage design, NASA said, "so a second Green Run hot fire will reduce risk for not only Artemis I, but also for all future SLS missions."

