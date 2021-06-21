NASA/JPL-Caltech

Welcome to Mars

When NASA's Ingenuity helicopter was attempting its first flights on Mars, the Perseverance rover was there to watch over it. Now the chopper is returning the favor by acting as a scout and companion to the busy rover.

NASA said Ingenuity's eighth flight could happen no earlier than Monday, June 21. The plan is to fly the rotorcraft south by about 525 feet (160 meters) and land it at a new location.

Ingenuity has quite a track record already. It demonstrated the first powered, controlled flight on another planet, survived an in-flight anomaly and went on to complete a seventh flight earlier this month.

"The Mars helicopter is set to make its eighth flight, as it hops southward alongside me. Just a reminder that you're living in the future," the Perseverance team tweeted on Friday.

It can take several days before we hear if the flight was successful. It takes time to receive data from Mars and then sort through what it all means.

The rover has kicked off its first science campaign and is on the move, so NASA is prioritizing the activities of the wheeled vehicle as it searches for signs of ancient life on the red planet. Ingenuity is now in an operations demonstration phase where its team is testing how it can be used to scout the Martian landscape and support the rover's work.

Ingenuity has been wildly successful, and now every new flight is an extra treat.

