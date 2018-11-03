NASA Hubble telescope captures smiling face in space

NASA

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered everything from a cosmic bat shadow to a skull and crossbones nebula, so among all the spooky images it's nice to spot a friendly face.

This image posted to NASA's site Friday shows a formation of galaxies that look a lot like a smiling face. Look closely and you'll see two yellow orbs above an arc of light.

"The lower, arc-shaped galaxy has the characteristic shape of a galaxy that has been gravitationally lensed -- its light has passed near a massive object en route to us, causing it to become distorted and stretched out of shape," NASA says.

The smiley face is located in the galaxy cluster SDSS J0952+3434, and was shot with the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3),

This image was spotted as part of Hubble mission to better understand how new stars are born. The high-powered WFC3 camera has such amazing resolution that it can locate regions of star formations so NASA scientists can better study them.