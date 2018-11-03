NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered everything from a cosmic bat shadow to a skull and crossbones nebula, so among all the spooky images it's nice to spot a friendly face.
This image posted to NASA's site Friday shows a formation of galaxies that look a lot like a smiling face. Look closely and you'll see two yellow orbs above an arc of light.
"The lower, arc-shaped galaxy has the characteristic shape of a galaxy that has been gravitationally lensed -- its light has passed near a massive object en route to us, causing it to become distorted and stretched out of shape," NASA says.
The smiley face is located in the galaxy cluster SDSS J0952+3434, and was shot with the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3),
This image was spotted as part of Hubble mission to better understand how new stars are born. The high-powered WFC3 camera has such amazing resolution that it can locate regions of star formations so NASA scientists can better study them.
Discuss: NASA Hubble telescope captures smiling face in space
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.