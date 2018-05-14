NASA astronaut snaps explosive Hawaii volcano from ISS

Enlarge Image NASA/Drew Feustel

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano isn't chilling out yet. While the United States Geological Survey is warning about the possibility of more explosive activity, NASA astronaut Drew Feustel got a safe but spectacular view of the volcano from the International Space Station.

Feustel posted a photo of Kilauea and its ash plume to Twitter on Sunday.

"It is easy to see the activity on Hawaii's #Kilauea Volcano from @Space_Station," Feustel wrote. "We hope those in the vicinity of the eruption can stay out of harm's way."

Kilauea's eruption began on May 3 and his sparked evacuations and destroyed dozens of structures in the lava flow zone.

We previously witnessed some satellite views of the volcano's fissures. The USGS is now tracking 18 of these lava and gas-spitting cracks. "Communities downslope of these fissures could be at risk from lava inundation," says the USGS.

The agency warns of "lava fountaining" and the "explosion of spatter bombs hundreds of feet into the air." Spatter bombs occur when a blob of lava is ejected into the air.

Kilauea's destructive activity is expected to continue and more residents may be evacuated as the lava spreads.