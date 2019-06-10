Ubsioft/Screenshot by GameSpot

Ubisoft's E3 press conference went from gaming to TV real quick when Rob McElhenney from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia got on stage to talk about his new show for Apple TV Plus. Those watching the E3 event on the ground in Los Angeles and streaming live were treated to a mini trailer for the show, which you can watch below.

Called Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, the new show will star McElhenney as Ian Grimm, the head of a game studio who has "an ego the size of a city bus." In the show, the studio is about to release an expansion to its popular MMORPG, Mythic Quest.

McElhenney brought in Charlie Day and Megan Ganz from IASIP to develop the show and partnered with produced by Ubisoft Film and Television.

There's no release date yet for the Apple TV Plus service or this show. It also stars David Hornsby (Cricket on IASIP), Danny Pudi (Community), and F. Murray Abraham (Homeland).

