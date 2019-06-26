Myst could be coming to the big screen.

Cyan

Myst, that graphical adventure video game you might remember from way back in the '90s, is reportedly getting its own TV and movie universe after Village Roadshow Entertainment Group purchased the rights to develop it. The game, released in 1993, sees players explore an island, uncovering mysteries and solving puzzles on the way.

Myst was once the best-selling PC game of all time, holding the crown for a decade until The Sims took it in 2003. It's still available on the Apple App Store for iOS and Steam for PC, and on Google Play for Android.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft's new Minecraft Earth mobile game is like Pokemon...

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group is now developing a multi-platform on-screen universe -- with both unscripted and scripted content.

The report added Village Roadshow will create this universe in partnership with original Myst co-creators Rand and Ryan Miller.

Village Roadshow and Cyan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.