Puzzle game Myst finally comes to Android phones

Good things come to those who wait: eight years after appearing on iOS, and 24 years after it appeared on PC, the puzzle game Myst is finally coming to the Android platform.

Developed by third-party studio Noodlecake, this port of Cyan's masterpiece is called realMyst and is available on Google Play for $6.99.

The game was the biggest selling PC title for the 90s -- which may surprise Doom fans -- and even spawned a sequel called Riven.

The port of realMyst seems timed to coincide with the release of Cyan's newest adventure named Obduction which will also feature Oculus Rift VR support in the near future.

Via Engadget