Four must-have Nintendo Switch accessories

You finally have your shiny new Nintendo Switch, but before you start exploring the land of Hyrule in "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" you might want to consider some accessories to make the experience even more fun.

At launch, there are just a handful of interesting add-ons for the Switch with the promise of more to come over the next few months. We've gathered together four our favorite Switch accessories and a few honorable mentions that you should consider.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

As amazing as those Joy-Cons are, some may find their biscotti size a bit unruly to handle -- we did. Enter the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. It retails at $70, £60 which converts to AU$92, the Pro Controller offers a beefier grip akin to an Xbox or PlayStation controller.

Extra Power Adapter

When the Switch is docked, it not only connects to your TV, but it also get recharged -- we averaged about 3 hours game play on a single charge. We recommend picking up an extra power adapter (with USB-C connector) for $30, £25 which converts to AU$40. This way you can keep one at home plugged into the dock and take the other one with you on the go.

microSD card

The Switch comes with 32GB of built-in storage, but it can be expanded up to 2TB more via a microSD card. While you might not need extra storage right now, as more games are released you'll definitely need more space. The Switch supports high speed cards like microSDHC and microSDXC. Samsung makes a 32GB microSDHC card that is as fast as it is cheap: $13, £11 AU$17.

Nintendo Switch Accessory Set (carrying case)

Protect your Switch when it's not in your hand. Nintendo offers the Switch Accessory Set to keep your new handheld scratch-free. It retails for $20, £17 which converts to AU$28 and comes with a screen protector and a black carrying case which can hold the Switch, two Joy-Cons straps and five game cards.

Honorable mentions