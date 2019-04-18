Mueller report is No. 1 politics book on Amazon

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The Mueller report caused a frenzy among journalists and politicians from the moment it was released to the public on Thursday.

Turns out readers more broadly are interested in diving into the roughly 450-page, redacted report, too. As of this writing, a version of the report called "The Mueller Report: The Final Report of the Special Counsel into Donald Trump, Russia, and Collusion" tops Amazon's bestseller list in the category of Political Conservatism & Liberalism. Right behind it is a Kindle version of the same book. Another version of the report also takes the No. 6 and 7 spots.

The Mueller report takes the top four spots on Amazon's US History bestseller list, too. It's also available to download for free from the US Department of Justice website.

The report, the culmination of a nearly two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, examines the role of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. It also provides details of how agents of the Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-backed operation, used Facebook, Twitter and Google platforms to spread disinformation during the campaign.

The group spent $60,000 on Facebook ads, $6,000 on Instagram ads and $18,000 on Twitter.

The investigation joins other reports, like the 9/11 Commission report and the Starr Report investigating President Bill Clinton, as federal probes that captured more mainstream fascination.