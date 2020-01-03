Mow your lawn with the Worx Landroid robot lawnmower and save $175

Worx

I love living in the future -- you know, the future in which robot lawnmowers keep our lawn manicured, as if they were rugged Roombas that roam the yard. The Worx WR140 Landroid M 20V is one of the more affordable robot lawnmowers -- many are well over $1000, but this one lists for $999. Despite the price, the Worx robomower is generally well reviewed, with the ability to trim a quarter-acre of grass, return to its charging station on its own, and is controllable from a mobile app. Right now, Amazon is selling the Worx WR140 Landroid M 20V for $825, which is $175 off the usual price. That's the lowest price Amazon has ever sold it for, and one of the lowest prices we've seen.

The comparison to a Roomba isn't perfect. Unlike a Roomba, for example, there's no bag to empty -- the Landroid mulches the grass as it's cut, naturally fertilizing the lawn as it goes. But like a robot vacuum, you can set up an automatic schedule for your Worx, and direct it from your smartphone.

I love that the battery is interchangeable with other Worx products, so if you use Worx power tools, you can swap batteries around as needed. The Landroid is also customizable; while it comes equipped with GPS, you can add other accessories like collision sensors (so it can steer itself around trees and other obstacles) and virtual walls that (like your Roomba) can keep the robomower away from parts of your lawn.

Is a robot lawnmower a necessity? Of course not. But then again, neither is a Roomba. But if you want to indulge, saving $175 is a solid motivation.

